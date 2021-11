Danish health authorities recommend vaccinating 5-11 year olds against COVID-19

A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities on Friday recommended vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine.

The move followed approval to do so from the European Union's drug regulator and the European Commission, authorities said.

