Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage - UK epidemiologist

1 minute read

Staff collect PCR tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from members of the public, who have done a test in their own car, at a mobile testing unit at Oasis Beach Swimming Pool in Bedford, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

"Last week, we had evidence that the Delta variant had something between 30 to 100% transmission advantage over the Alpha variant... And that's firmed up we think 60% is probably the best estimate," Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:12 PM UTCEU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia’s Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some curbs stay