Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Delta COVID variant, now dominant worldwide, drives surge of U.S. deaths - officials

The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 16 (Reuters) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide and is driving a surge of deaths around the United States, almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said Friday.

Cases of COVID-19 are up 70% over the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with most of the surge occuring in counties with below average vaccination rates, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing.

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she said.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

