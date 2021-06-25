Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Denmark continues exclusion of J&J, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) would remain excluded from Denmark's vaccine roll-out following a review of new safety data.

"The balance between possible benefit and possible harmful effects is still not favourable, even when we include assumptions in our analyses that benefit the vaccine," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Denmark was the first country to suspend and altogether ditch Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) and AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns due to their potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. read more

