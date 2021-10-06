Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Denmark pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine for people under 18 years

1 minute read

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

COPENHAGEN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Denmark will pause the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years, after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Danish Health Agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden said it will pause the use of Moderna's vaccine for people born 1991 and later over similar concerns. read more

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:21 PM UTC

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine for younger age groups

Sweden will pause the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people born 1991 and later after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Swedish health agency said on Wednesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
A Chilean tree holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Unvaccinated federal workers in Canada will be put on unpaid leave - Globe and Mail
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Denmark pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine for people under 18 years
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID