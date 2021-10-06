Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Denmark pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine for people under 18 years
COPENHAGEN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Denmark will pause the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years, after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Danish Health Agency said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden said it will pause the use of Moderna's vaccine for people born 1991 and later over similar concerns. read more
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen
