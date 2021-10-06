Denmark pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine for people under 18 years

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

COPENHAGEN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Denmark will pause the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years, after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Danish Health Agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden said it will pause the use of Moderna's vaccine for people born 1991 and later over similar concerns. read more

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.