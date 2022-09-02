Denmark to receive 4.5 mln newly approved COVID booster shots in Sep

1 minute read

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for Plejecenter Faelledgaarden nursing home residents to get their second shot in Copenhagen, Denmark January 23, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS/Files

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark will receive 4.5 million of the COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccines updated to target the Omicron variant during the month of September, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday. read more

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Gareth Jones

