Denmark to receive 4.5 mln newly approved COVID booster shots in Sep
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark will receive 4.5 million of the COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccines updated to target the Omicron variant during the month of September, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday. read more
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Gareth Jones
