Denmark to reinstate 'corona passport' after rise in infections - TV 2

Passengers sit in a plane to depart Copenhagen Airport for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 21, 2021. Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's government aims to reinstate the use of digital certificates known as "corona passports", to verify that the holder is vaccinated or has tested negative for the coronavirus, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday citing sources.

The number of daily infections in the Nordic country has risen steadily to more than 2,000 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson

