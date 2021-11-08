Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Denmark to reinstate 'corona passport' after rise in infections - TV 2
1 minute read
COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Denmark's government aims to reinstate the use of digital certificates known as "corona passports", to verify that the holder is vaccinated or has tested negative for the coronavirus, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday citing sources.
The number of daily infections in the Nordic country has risen steadily to more than 2,000 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September.
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.