Denmark reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm, WOAH says















PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Denmark has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a turkey farm, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The outbreak in the small town of Lundby killed 204 birds, with the rest of the 33,600-strong flock slaughtered, WOAH said in a report, citing information from the Danish authorities.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz











