Denmark undecided on fate of AstraZeneca vaccines - health ministry

Denmark's government has not yet decided what to do with its leftover AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines after authorities halted use of the shot over concerns about rare blood clots, the Danish health ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday Denmark was looking at options for sharing the vaccines with poorer nations. read more

Local news wire Ritzau also reported on Thursday the government had asked health authorities to examine how the vaccines could be administered to Danes willing to take it.

