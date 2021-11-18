Denmark's Novo Nordisk to buy Dicerna Pharma for $3.3 billion

The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) will buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA.O) for $3.3 billion in cash, the U.S. drug developer said on Thursday.

The deal for $38.25 per share represents a premium of 79.7% to Dicerna's closing price on Wednesday.

The two companies have been in a research collaboration since 2019 to develop multiple clinical candidates for disorders including chronic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity and rare diseases.

Novo Nordisk expects to initiate clinical development of the first investigational therapeutic to emerge from this collaboration in 2022.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

