Detroit Three automakers to make masking optional at U.S. plants

The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) said on Tuesday they are making masking optional at all U.S. facilities.

In mid-May, the Detroit Three automakers and the United Auto Workers -- which have a COVID-19 joint task force -- reinstated a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. The task force said on Tuesday if a facility is in a high-risk county as identified by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) it "strongly recommends masking" but they will not be required.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.