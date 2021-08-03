Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
DoJ considering lawsuit to block UnitedHealth bid for Change Healthcare - The Information

A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is weighing a possible lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group's (UNH.N) nearly $8 billion deal to acquire health care analytics and technology vendor Change Healthcare (CHNG.O), the Information reported on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth agreed to buy Change Healthcare in January for $7.84 billion in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021. read more

The DoJ in recent weeks has reached out to private attorneys outside the department about possibly leading the litigation to block the deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/37iadRv)

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

