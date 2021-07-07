Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Donations are way to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America -health organization

1 minute read

The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Donations of vaccines against COVID-19 are the way to get doses to Latin American countries in need, a top official from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Carissa Etienne said the COVAX vaccine sharing facility had faced serious supply-side problems last month, partly because of a lack of vaccines from India.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Laura Gottesdiener and Adriana Barrera in Mexico City; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:35 PM UTCDelta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK daily coronavirus cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGerman COVID-19 cases rise again after two months of decline
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures