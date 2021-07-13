Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dutch coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, mostly young adults infected

THE HAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.17 on Tuesday, up from 1.37 a week earlier, health authorities said, amid a spike in infections in young adults.

In a technical presentation to the Dutch parliament, the authorities added that the weekly infection rate had risen six-fold from a week earlier.

The figures come just days after the government reintroduced curbs on nightclubs, festivals and restaurants last week in response to a sharp rise in infections among 18 to 30 year olds. read more

The Netherlands lifted most lockdown measures on June 26, as cases were falling. Around 80 percent of the Dutch population has had at least one vaccination shot.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

