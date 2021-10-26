Dutch farmers ordered to keep poultry inside to limit bird flu contagion

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Commercial farms across the Netherlands on Tuesday were ordered to keep all poultry inside after an infection with bird flu was reported on a farm in the central province of Flevoland.

To limit the spread of the disease, around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled, the agriculture ministry said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

