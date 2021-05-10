Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEgypt's Eva Pharma to export COVID-19 drug remdesivir to India

Egypt's Eva Pharma on Monday signed an agreement to provide India with 300,000 doses of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The agreement, which was signed at the Indian embassy in Cairo, is aimed at helping India combat a surge in infections which has overwhelmed the health system and held close to record daily highs on Monday. read more

Eva Pharma, a generic drugmaker established in 1997, said in June 2020 it had received a licence from Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) to make remdesivir in Egypt and distribute it in 127 countries.

The drug targets moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in intensive care who require oxygen.

Eva Pharma didn't disclose the deal's value.

