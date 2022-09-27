Factbox: Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug success follows many failures















Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) reported late-stage data from their Alzheimer's disease drug lecanemab that showed it significantly slowed cognitive decline, a big win for patients after a long string of failures to find an effective treatment for the memory-robbing disease.

Options are limited as Biogen's (BIIB.O) Aduhelm, the first new Alzheimer's treatment in 20 years, has not been widely used due to severe limits on its coverage by Medicare and insurers. The following is a list of high profile Alzheimer's disease trial failures:

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Raghav Mahobe and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot











