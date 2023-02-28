Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab getting priority review in China
TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have given priority review status to Lecanemab, their jointly-developed Alzheimer's disease treatment drug.
The drug, recently granted accelerated approval in Japan, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.
