Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab getting priority review in China

The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2018.















TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and U.S. biotech firm Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have given priority review status to Lecanemab, their jointly-developed Alzheimer's disease treatment drug.

The drug, recently granted accelerated approval in Japan, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Tom Hogue











