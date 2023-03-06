Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab















TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for traditional approval of their Alzheimer's treatment Lecanemab.

The FDA accepted Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application for the drug, supporting transition from the accelerated approval granted in January, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Diane Craft











