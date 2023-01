Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said on Saturday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a standard review of its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, which was recently approved under the agency's accelerated review process.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.