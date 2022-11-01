Eli Lilly cuts annual profit forecast on stronger dollar

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. Picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Tuesday cut its annual profit forecast for the third time, as a stronger dollar piled more pressure on the drugmaker struggling with lower insulin prices and generic competition for its cancer drug.

The company's shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading as the forecast cut overshadowed strong performance by its newly approved diabetes drug.

Eli Lilly now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05.

The drugmaker also trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $28.5 billion and $29 billion, from its previous expectation of $28.8 billion and $29.3 billion, citing an additional $300 million hit from the dollar since August.

Multinational companies such as Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have been hit by the dollar's strength against a basket of currencies.

Lilly flagged a total impact of about $1 billion from the strong dollar for the full year.

The company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter, as demand for its recently approved diabetes drug, Mounjaro, helped counter declining sales of its diabetes and cancer treatments.

Third-quarter sales of the diabetes drug was $187.3 million, with more than half coming from the United States.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

