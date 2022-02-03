Eli Lilly profit beats on higher Trulicity sales

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity and its COVID-19 antibody therapies.

Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy bamlanivimab has been a key driver for the company's sales in recent quarters since its initial authorization in November 2020.

Revenue from COVID-19 antibody therapies grew 22% from a year earlier to $1.06 billion.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month revised its emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Regeneron (REGN.O) to limit their use as the drugs were found to be unlikely to work against the Omicron variant. read more

Trulicity sales jumped 25% to $1.88 billion, helping Lilly record quarterly revenue of $8 billion, beating estimates of $7.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, Lilly reported a quarterly profit of $2.49 per share, beating estimates of $2.46 per share.

Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

