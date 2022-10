Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday it plans to start a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year for approval of tirzepatide in adults with obesity.

The data it will submit will include that from two late-stage trials, one of which is expected in April.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











