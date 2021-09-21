Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Lilly to supply up to 220,000 COVID-19 antibody combo doses to European countries

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly (LLY.N) on Tuesday announced a pact with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of its COVID-19 dual antibody cocktail to European countries for patients aged 12 years and older who are at a high risk of progressing to severe disease.

The treatment, a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is meant for use in patients who do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19.

The agreement enables participating countries in the European Union and European Economic Area to purchase the products directly from Lilly, following authorization, Lilly said, adding that the quantities purchased may vary based on local needs.

While a number of European countries have previously ordered bamlanivimab and etesevimab in the first half of the year and have inventory on hand, this agreement provides access to additional doses for participating countries, should they be needed, Lilly said.

The drugmaker said it does not anticipate an impact to its 2021 financial outlook as a result of this agreement.

Lilly last week said the U.S. government had bought 388,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy, etesevimab to be paired with the existing supply of bamlanivimab. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:42 PM UTC

J&J says second shot boosts protection for moderate-severe COVID-19 to 94%

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Vaccine inequities expose humanity to variants, Colombia's Duque tells U.N. General Assembly
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Lilly to supply up to 220,000 COVID-19 antibody combo doses to European countries
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Poland recommends COVID-19 booster shot for people over 50
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Biden pledges to double U.S. climate change aid; some activists unimpressed