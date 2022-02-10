Eli Lilly to supply up to 600,000 doses of COVID-19 drug candidate to U.S. govt

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday it had entered an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600,000 doses of its developmental COVID-19 antibody drug, bebtelovimab, for at least $720 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.