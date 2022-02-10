1 minute read
Eli Lilly to supply up to 600,000 doses of COVID-19 drug candidate to U.S. govt
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday it had entered an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600,000 doses of its developmental COVID-19 antibody drug, bebtelovimab, for at least $720 million.
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
