Eli Lilly's migraine drug fails to meet main goal in post-approval study















June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Friday its drug Emgality did not meet the primary goal of superiority to Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Nurtec ODT in prevention of episodic migraine in a post-approval study.

This was the first-of-its-kind study comparing the two drugs.

The 580-patient, three-month study, however, showed "clinically meaningful" efficacy and safety for Emgality, similar to previous 6-month studies of the drug, Lilly said.

Lilly's Emgality was approved in 2018 for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.