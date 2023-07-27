Eli Lilly's obesity drug succeeds in two late-stage studies

July 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Thursday its experimental weight-loss drug met the main goals in two late-stage studies.

The company said both the late-stage studies also achieved all secondary goals.

Overall safety profile of the drug tirzepatide was similar to that observed in previous studies.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta

