1 minute read
EMA advisory panel backs 3 month interval for Moderna booster
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 25 (Reuters) - The advisory committee to European Union's drug regulator on Friday said it has recommended reducing the interval between the second dose and booster dose of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine from six months to three months.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.