EMA advisory panel backs 3 month interval for Moderna booster

People pose with a syringe and needle in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The advisory committee to European Union's drug regulator on Friday said it has recommended reducing the interval between the second dose and booster dose of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine from six months to three months.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

