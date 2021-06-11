Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved a new manufacturing site in France for the production of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine.

The site at Monts will be operated by Recipharm and produce the finished product, the EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) said. (https://bit.ly/3pQ6YJt)

Earlier this month, the CHMP approved two new sites in the United States to produce both active substance and the finished product for Moderna's vaccine.

It expects these moves to allow production of an additional one million to two million vials of ready-to-use vaccine for the European Union market every month.

Moderna already has a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO.N) commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina that will support production of "hundreds of millions" of doses. read more

