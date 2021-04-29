Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEMA to quickly review Eli Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug for COVID-19 use

Reuters
3 minutes read

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The European Medicines Agency will conduct an accelerated review of Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients getting oxygen, the agency said on Thursday, as the search for treatment options continues.

Olumiant, on which Lilly partners with U.S. drugmaker Incyte Corp (INCY.O), is the latest arthritis medicine to be repurposed in efforts to combat COVID-19, with other prominent examples Actemra from Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) and Kevzara from Sanofi SA (SASY.PA).

While Actemra and Kevzara are large-molecule monoclonal antibodies, Olumiant is a so-called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor small-molecule drug that works by blocking action of enzymes that play a role in immune system processes that lead to inflammation.

The EMA is quickly reviewing data from Eli Lilly of two randomized trials of hospitalized patients. Olumiant, also called baricitinib, was given emergency use authorization in the United States in November 2020 to be deployed in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) remdesivir, for COVID-19 patients.

"EMA will communicate on the outcome of its evaluation, which is expected to reach an opinion by July unless supplementary information is needed," the agency said in a statement.

While Olumiant, whose anti-autoimmune action has also made it a candidate to treat certain types of hair loss, has shown promise against severe COVID-19, not all JAK inhibitors have succeeded. Novartis AG's (NOVN.S) Jakavi, also called ruxolitinib and used to treat some forms of blood cancer, showed no significant benefit for COVID patients. read more

Repurposing drugs for COVID-19 can be lucrative, as Roche has reaped hundreds of millions in additional sales for Actemra since the pandemic began after trials that have offered mixed results. Olumiant sales rose 39% in the first quarter to about $194 million. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:27 AM UTCModerna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritish regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca shots
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil nears 400,000 COVID-19 deaths with surge to remain near peak for months
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRussian vaccine developer plans to sue Brazilian regulator for defamation
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia COVID cases cross 18 million, gravediggers work round the clock