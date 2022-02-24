EMA recommends approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12 and over

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European health regulator on Thursday endorsed the authorization of booster doses of the Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 and over.

The agency also recommended the approval of Moderna's (MRNA.O) vaccine for use in children aged six to 11 years of age.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

