Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EMA: too early to say whether more than two COVID-19 vaccine shots needed

1 minute read

A man walks in front of a logo depicting the novel coronavirus and a syringe at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required for most approved COVID-19 vaccines would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.

Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) unveiled plans on Thurday to ask U.S. and European regulators to authorise a booster dose following its two-shot regimen, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. read more

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:30 AM UTCPfizer, BioNTech to seek authorization for COVID booster shot as Delta variant spreads

Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsQuestion open on need for COVID booster shot, data awaited, WHO says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsG20 to push for more vaccine sharing, but no firm commitment
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU finds potential link between mild heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan