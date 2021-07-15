Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EMB Tech transfers to boost antigen testing in Africa, Latin America

A medical worker performs an antigen test at a COVID-19 in Karlsruhe, Germany, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Antigen rapid tests for diagnosing COVID-19 will be produced in Brazil and Senegal from early 2022 under tech transfer agreements aimed at boosting availability in Latin America and Africa, international agencies said on Thursday.

High-quality antigen tests are the primary diagnostic tool for detecting active infection in poorer settings where molecular testing is not available, the global alliance for diagnostics FIND and health agency UNITAID said in a statement.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

