Emergent BioSolutions to lay off about 400 employees

A nurse demonstrates the application of the NARCAN nasal spray medication at a outpatient treatment center in Indiana, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N) said on Tuesday it plans to lay off about 400 employees across all businesses and cut back operations at some of its facilities.

The company added that it will reduce operations at its Bayview facility in Baltimore and the facility in Canton, Massachusetts.

Emergent will focus on its core products business of medical countermeasures and its overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan, the company said, adding that it will also do away with the chief operating officer role.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

