Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Emergent's COVID-19 plasma therapy to be tested in NIH-sponsored study

1 minute read

A woman holds a test tube in front of displayed Emergent logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health has initiated a late-stage study to test plasma-derived COVID-19 therapies including Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (EBS.N) candidate for those at high risk of disease progression, the drug developer said.

Emergent said on Wednesday the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of polyclonal antibodies derived from plasma of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The trial will include immunocompromised adults and those above 55 years.

Emergent is one of the two companies providing plasma-derived products for the trial, which will enroll approximately 800 patients across the United States and international clinical trial sites.

Emergent's candidate, COVID-HIG, is in development through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:49 AM UTC

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage studies

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies, according to interim data from two early-stage trials, the company said on Wednesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Top Japanese adviser blasts IOC's Bach amid COVID-19 curbs expansion
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months - UK researchers
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record