Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Enfamil maker Reckitt on Wednesday afternoon flew 65 tonnes of baby formula to Chicago from its plant in Singapore, shoring up supplies amid a months-long shortage in the United States, the company said.

Similac maker Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in February recalled dozens of types of baby formula, taking the country's biggest industry player off the market and creating one of the biggest U.S. food shortages in recent American history.

The amount Reckitt imported on Wednesday is equivalent to 2 million 8-oz servings. In July, Reckitt will bring into the country about 192 metric tons of baby formula, equal to more than 5.9 million 8-oz servings, the company said.

Reckitt also has the Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) approval to import the equivalent of 66 million servings between now and November, it added.

Wednesday's shipment of infant formula base powder will arrive from Reckitt's Tuas, Singapore, facility and will be transported to the company’s Wanamingo facility in Minnesota for finishing and packaging.

