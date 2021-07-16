England COVID-19 prevalence rises rapidly to 1 in 95

A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks in front of the Bank of England in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 95 people in the week to July 10, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up sharply from the 1 in 160 recorded the week before.

"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending 10 July 2021" the ONS said.

"We estimate that 577,700 people within the community population in England had COVID-19... equating to around 1 in 95 people."

