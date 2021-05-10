Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEngland will further ease COVID restrictions from May 17 - UK PM

Reuters
1 minute read

England will further ease COVID-19 restrictions from May 17 and the plan to move beyond the pandemic has as yet not been derailed by variants, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident that we will be able to go further," Johnson told a news conference.

Johnson has previously said nearly all restrictions could be lifted on June 21.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:04 PM UTCIndia COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. FDA advisory panel to meet on COVID-19 vaccines in children
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBlame game in Spain after street parties break out as restrictions ease
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO chief Tedros says focusing on pandemic when asked about second term