England's COVID R number, daily growth rate broadly stable

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated at between 1.2 and 1.4, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, similar to the previous week, with the daily growth rate of infections also fairly stable.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people. Last week, it was estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.5.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 4% and 7%, compared with 3% and 7% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

