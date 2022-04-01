England's COVID R number dips, case growth could be slowing

Passengers wear protective face coverings on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.2, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the growth of daily cases slowing down.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.2 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 12 other people. The previous week's range was 1.1 to 1.4.

The daily growth of infections was 1% to +4% compared to an estimated range of between +3% to +6% last week.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

