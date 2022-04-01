1 minute read
England's COVID R number dips, case growth could be slowing
LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.2, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the growth of daily cases slowing down.
An R number between 1.1 and 1.2 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 12 other people. The previous week's range was 1.1 to 1.4.
The daily growth of infections was 1% to +4% compared to an estimated range of between +3% to +6% last week.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
