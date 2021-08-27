Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
England's COVID reproduction number remains above 1
LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number remained above 1, according to official data released on Friday that showed the virus was continuing to spread.
The range narrowed to 1.0 to 1.1, compared with 0.9 to 1.2 in figures released last week. That means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 11 other people.
