England's COVID reproduction number remains above 1

The City of London financial district is seen as people wearing protective face masks walk along the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number remained above 1, according to official data released on Friday that showed the virus was continuing to spread.

The range narrowed to 1.0 to 1.1, compared with 0.9 to 1.2 in figures released last week. That means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 11 other people.

