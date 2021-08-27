Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

England's COVID reproduction number remains above 1

1 minute read

The City of London financial district is seen as people wearing protective face masks walk along the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number remained above 1, according to official data released on Friday that showed the virus was continuing to spread.

The range narrowed to 1.0 to 1.1, compared with 0.9 to 1.2 in figures released last week. That means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 11 other people.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:19 AM UTC

U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Zealand keeps curbs until next week to beat Delta; Auckland shut for longer
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO hopes for air bridge into northern Afghanistan in days