Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEngland's estimated COVID R number edges up

Reuters
1 minute read

The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England edged up to between 0.8 and 1.1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, and it is less clear that the epidemic is still shrinking compared to last week.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 11 other people. The R number has returned to its level of two weeks ago after last week when the estimated range dipped to between 0.8 and 1.0. read more

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to +1%, compared to -3% to 0% last week. read more

