England's estimated COVID R number unchanged

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.0, unchanged on the previous week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily cases possibly reducing at a slightly quicker rate.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -4% to -1%, compared to -3% to 0% the previous week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

