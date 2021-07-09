Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England's R number rises to between 1.2 to 1.5

Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, with the daily growth rate of infections picking up pace once more.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.5 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people. Last week, it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 7%, compared with 2% and 5% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

