EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in "shortest possible" time
Nov 8 - The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck (MRK.N) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the "shortest possible" time-frame.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states before possible approval.
