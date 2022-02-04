EU antitrust regulators halt Illumina, Grail probe again, await data

The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have temporarily paused their investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina (ILMN.O) bid for $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Grail (GRAL.O) while waiting for the companies to provide details.

This is the second time that the European Commission has halted its scrutiny. The previous deadline for its decision was March 25, set after Illumina provided remedies in a bid to address its concerns about the deal.

Announced in September 2020, the deal would give Illumina access to Grail's flagship Galleri blood test used to diagnose cancers at early stages when the disease is easier to treat.

The EU competition enforcer stopped the clock on the deal on Thursday, according to a filing on its website.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens

