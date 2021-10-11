Skip to main content

EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche (ROG.S) and Regeneron (REGN.O) for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and that it could issue an opinion within two months. The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru

