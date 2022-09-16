EU backs AstraZeneca's drug for prevention of infant RSV

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its drug for preventing infant RSV, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), was recommended for approval in the European Union by a European Medicines Agency committee.

The drugmaker also said if Beyfortus is approved, it would become the first protective option for newborn and infant population against RSV lower respiratory tract disease.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

