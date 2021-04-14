Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU Commission to end AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine contracts at expiry - paper

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The EU Commission has decided not to renew COVID-19 vaccine contracts next year with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JNJ.N), Italian daily La Stampa reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the Italian health ministry.

"The European Commission, in agreement with the leaders of many (EU) countries, has decided that the contracts with the companies that produce (viral vector) vaccines that are valid for the current year will not be renewed at their expiry," the newspaper reported.

It added that Brussels would rather focus on COVID-19 vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as Pfizer's (PFE.N) and Moderna's (MRNA.O).

A spokesman for the EU Commission said it was keeping all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond.

"We cannot, however, comment on contractual issues," the spokesman added.

Later on Wednesday the President of the European Commission said the EU was in talks with Pfizer and BionTech for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses, confirming a Reuters report from last week. read more

"We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth. mRNA vaccines are a clear case in point," she added.

The Italian health ministry declined to comment.

The European Commission is seeking clarification from J&J about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

