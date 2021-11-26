EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its export-control mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines from January.

The mechanism would be replaced by a monitoring system but would no longer require vaccine makers to secure authorisation to export, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

