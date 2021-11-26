Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its export-control mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines from January.
The mechanism would be replaced by a monitoring system but would no longer require vaccine makers to secure authorisation to export, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Edmund Blair
